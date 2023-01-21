Mom doesn't let emo daughter go to sister's wedding because of outfit; is called 'jerk.'

AITA for not allowing my daughter go to her sisters wedding because of her emo outfit

I have two daughters Ashley (26F) and Alex (15F). I'm gonna start by saying they don't get along that well because of their age difference. Recently though they have been getting closer since Ashley let Alex help plan the wedding. It was really nice that she included her.

Well the wedding was yesterday and it was supposed to be formal attire, so we both got long dresses. Alex was supposed to wear the dress she got which was sage green. Alex normally wears emo clothes, which is fine. She came down in the green dress, but she had put a large slit in it that goes up to her thigh.