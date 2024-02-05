Mom fails to parent 5 yo son because his appearance triggers her PTSD. AITA? UPDATED.

When this mom feels confused about her feelings toward her 5 year old son and the PTSD she has around parenting him, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for feeling disdain/hatred for my son because of what he looks like?"

I (32F) wonder if I even love my own son (5M) because he looks like his father (35M) and he was extremely abusive towards me, and I finally left him last year.

We had a kid together, and he looks just like his dad now that I've left him whenever I look at my son I see him and it brings back traumatic memories.

I honestly don't even like being around my own son because of this, and just dislike the fact that I have to raise someone who looks like someone who has caused me so much hurt and pain. Honestly I don't know if I even love my own son or not.