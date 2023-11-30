Mom 'fixes' daughter's friend's 'matted' hair; dad & his GF say, 'don't parent her.' AITA?

When this mom feels sorry for her daughter's friend, she asks Reddit:
My daughter has a friend, A (13F), who has been going through some health issues that I don’t want to put here. A’s mum passed away when she was little so it’s just her and her dad.
Since he has started dating his girlfriend (we’ll call her C) A’s needs have been pushed to the side a little and he’s just not noticed that A has been struggling. She’s doing better now after getting the help she needed.
However, A’s hair has been extremely matted as it had not been brushed for months. A had been hiding her hair under hats and hoods at home and trying to disguise it at school in buns.
She stayed over at the weekend and I only found out about her hair when they came downstairs after getting a comb stuck in A’s hair trying to fix it. I comforted A as she was ashamed about her hair but had hoped that she and my daughter could fix it.
My daughter convinced her to tell me about it as she had been scared to say anything to anyone as she thought she would be judged as her dad’s girlfriend has made comments about her appearance when she was going through her health issues.
When A was going through her issues, I made it clear to her and my daughter that our home is a judgement free zone and if she ever wanted to come to me or my husband for help then she would get it.
A then asked for help detangling her hair. So that’s what I did. We put on some films and worked on detangling A’s hair. It took hours, but it was doable.
When A went home on Sunday, her hair was completely detangled and neatly braided into two dutch braids. She was happy and thanked me for helping with her hair. Then Monday I got an angry phone call from C because she was meant to be taking A to get her hair cut due to how matted her hair was.
Apparently C and A’s dad had noticed how bad it was and C had told me that she would get it sorted. C is mad because the salon they were going to had charged her a cancellation fee for cancelling the day of the appointment.
C wants me to pay her back for the cancellation fee as it’s my fault for fixing A’s hair when they were going to get it cut out. I told her that I wouldn’t be paying it, I just did the right thing by A instead of going to the extreme option straight away.
C then said that A was no longer allowed to be friends with my daughter and they would sue me for the cancellation fee. It was £60 (half the cost of the cut).
My daughter told me that A knew about C wanting to cut her hair and A didn’t want the hair cut which is why she went to my daughter for help. A like my own daughters has long hair, so cutting the matted hair out would have meant her losing well over half of the length of her hair. AITA for brushing out A’s hair so she avoided getting a drastic cut.
edwinarkle writes:
NTA and when they say they are going to sue you can remind them that that means they are going to stand in front of a judge and admit that they neglected her so badly that her hair was matted enough that it needed cutting.
frankjesus writes:
NTA, but depending on your relationship with A, it might be worth it to offer half the cancellation fee in hopes that one of the few supportive places she has won't be taken away from her. Really, C saved £60 and got a free service from you, but is not operating with any sense of logic on this.
156passive writes:
NTA Poor A. Clearly her dad and his girlfriend are much more interested in their own convenience than in A's welfare. It's really sad their relationship is so bad that A didn't even feel comfortable letting them know she wanted to try to brush it out.
You did do the right thing, but hopefully it doesn't backfire and end up with A having an adult's frustration taken out on her. It seems that they aren't above making nasty insulting comments to a vulnerable teenage girl.