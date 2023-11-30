Mom 'fixes' daughter's friend's 'matted' hair; dad & his GF say, 'don't parent her.' AITA?

Apparently C and A’s dad had noticed how bad it was and C had told me that she would get it sorted. C is mad because the salon they were going to had charged her a cancellation fee for cancelling the day of the appointment.

C wants me to pay her back for the cancellation fee as it’s my fault for fixing A’s hair when they were going to get it cut out. I told her that I wouldn’t be paying it, I just did the right thing by A instead of going to the extreme option straight away.

C then said that A was no longer allowed to be friends with my daughter and they would sue me for the cancellation fee. It was £60 (half the cost of the cut).