Mom sparks debate by forbidding son from giving food to hungry friend at school.

That a child can be sent to school and spend an entire day hungry is a terrible reality. But if you yourself can't afford to feed an extra child, what do you do?

Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" usually breaks down conflicts into pretty clear rights and wrongs. In this situation, even the Reddit jury had some nuanced opinions.

"AITA (Am I the As*hole) for sending my son to school with less food and explicitly telling him not to share with his best friend?"

This situation began a year ago and blew up in our faces last week. My son Gregory is 13 years old. He just began the 8th grade. His friend, Peter, is also 13 and began the 8th grade too.

Gregory and Peter have been friends since elementary school. Last year, I noticed that Gregory would be ravenously hungry after school every day. He would come home and eat a frozen dinner or something, and then help himself to seconds at dinner time. I chalked this up to him being a 12-year-old boy and let it be.