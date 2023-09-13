Mom FORCES 17 yo daughter to share room with 12 yo sister. AITA?

When this mother doesn't know what the right parenting move is, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for forcing my 17 year old to share a room with her 12 year old sister?"

This is mostly about my oldest daughter Maya (17f) and her younger sister Chloe (12f). Maya has never had a room of her own. We had very little money through her childhood, so she slept with us as a baby/ toddler, then shared with our son (15m) from the ages of 3-9 when we started renting a larger 2-bed house.

By the time Maya was 9, it was no longer appropriate to have mixed genders sharing. We moved into a 3-bed house, we gave our son the smallest room in the house, and the girls shared the largest room. It admittedly wasn’t particularly big (definitely no space for a partition wall etc.) but had space for both their beds, drawers, books etc.