Mom makes son clean sister's bathroom mess, dad says, 'bad parenting, he'll be sick.'

So he does this right before Mia goes in the bathroom to pee. When she gets in there she sits on the seat like normal, pees, and since there's plastic wrap over the hole, her pee collects on it and gets everywhere, all around the ground on the toilet and on her.

She comes to me crying. She's embarrassed because she's a teenage girl and this is... disgusting. I told Mia to shower and not worry about the mess. Here's where I might be TA... I go to my Son and yell at him for what he did. I tell him that's not an appropriate prank and he's old enough to know that's not okay. And then I made him clean in up.