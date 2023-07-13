Mom forces son to go to his sister's dance recital after he claims his 'stomach hurts.'

He kind of left it at that so I figured he was fine. The recital went beautifully and it was a great day. However that night it became clear my son had actually taken a turn for the worse and he had to go to the doctor's. I can't say I wasn't frustrated with him. If he knew it was something serious he's old enough to use words!

When I visited him I asked him why he hadn't said anything, and he got irritated, saying he knew I didn't want him to ruin his sister's recital. I couldn't believe he was trying to turn this around on me, and we argued for a bit.