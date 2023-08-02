Mom freaks out on beach, begs husband take their baby out of the ocean. AITA?

When this mom feels like she doesn't know if she took things too far, she asks Reddit:

'AITA? Insisted my husband take baby out of waves in sea?'

I am a FTM and like all moms I worry about safety, especially around water. It is our 10 month old girl's first trip to the beach and my husband has been looking forward to it for months. He grew up coming to the beach every summer and he was eager to continue this tradition with our daughter.

This morning he took her down to play in the sand. When I joined them he was ready to take her into the water for the first time. The sea wasn't exactly rough but it wasn't calm either. The frequency and size of the waves was 'fun' for adults and older kids, my 11 year old nephew was having the time of his life.