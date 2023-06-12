Mom furious when aunt excludes her kids; aunt posts videos of their 'tantrums'. AITA?

When a woman requested a peaceful, child-free dinner for her birthday celebration, it set off a chain of events that led her to come to Reddit to ask:
SofiaNParkersBadAunt writes:
My sister Angel claims to use “hands-off parenting” with my niece Sofia and nephew Parker. In actuality, Angel is entirely permissive and refuses to discipline them. She expects other adults to step in when Sofia and Parker’s behavior is getting out of hand.
For this reason, I asked Angel to get a babysitter for Sofia and Parker if she wanted to attend my 27th birthday. I love Sofia and Parker as their aunt. And at the same time, I want a peaceful evening to celebrate my birthday instead of dealing with Sofia and Parker’s behavior, because I know Angel isn’t going to discipline them herself.
Angel acted understanding when I made this request and explained my reasons to her in-person, but then she went online and made a Facebook post accusing me of hating Sofia and Parker and trying to punish Angel by only inviting our sister Jessica’s kid Megan to my birthday dinner. (Nevermind that Megan is 17 and is practically an adult herself.)
Several of our relatives and mutual acquaintances called me out and said I was an a-hole and was excluding a 10 and 7-year-old. I responding to Angel’s post by sharing two videos of Sofia and Parker misbehaving while Angel did nothing.
The first video was a recording taken by Megan, where Sofia and Parker were throwing tantrums and yelling at her. Megan was trying to calm Sofia and Parker down while Angel was on her tablet ignoring the situation.
The other video was one that Angel took. Sofia and Parker were yelling, throwing toys at each other, and Parker even called his sister a bad word. Angel was laughing as if it were funny and was again doing nothing to discipline Sofia or Parker.
I wrote alongside the videos that I love Sofia and Parker as their aunt. But at the same time, I want a peaceful evening to celebrate my birthday. And I don’t want to be stuck disciplining Sofia and Parker because clearly Angel won’t.
Angel ended up not coming to my birthday at all.
My parents told me that I was in the wrong for sharing those videos, because everyone’s children have acted up and posting those videos didn’t accomplish anything besides embarrassing Angel.
They also said I could have compromised by having a “Nobody under 18” rule for my birthday dinner. Megan would not be able to attend but then Sofia and Parker wouldn’t feel excluded.
I do not see how that would be fair to myself or Megan. AITA (Am I the a-hole) for not wanting to make compromises for my birthday dinner?
I wanted to clarify some common concerns about the videos. Firstly, both me and Angel's Facebooks are private, so the only people who are able to view the videos are people who either I or Angel have added as friends. A stranger will not be able to see them.
Angel had already posted the video that she recorded of Sofia and Parker misbehaving, so I merely linked it. Megan had already posted the video that she recorded, just on a different social media platform. No strangers will be able to view the videos from my and Angel's Facebook accounts.
Here's what Reddit had to say...
NTA (Not the a-hole). Angela went to the internet looking for sympathy and tried to have the internet gang up on you. You just presented the internet with all the facts instead of just Angela’s side of the story. Besides, it is your birthday.
NTA: you finished it, you didn’t start it. And your sister need to parent her kids, it’s not their fault for them misbehaving.
Set a 16-and-up rule for the next few years. (If their behavior doesn't improve, the age limit can continue to increase.) Angel wasn't worried about embarrassing you or setting you up to get harassed by relatives, so I don't see why you should be worried about her feelings when you're simply defending yourself from her false accusations and crap parenting. NTA.
Soft ESH (everyone sucks here). I don’t love that you shared the videos, shaming the kids instead of the bad parent. Honestly, after your sister tried to play the victim and make you the bad guy, I would have just responded in the comments and offered to text videos to family members to explain why.
And no, Megan shouldn’t be excluded. There is a big difference between including a young woman who is nearly an adult and is not disruptive and including a 10 y.o. and a 7 y.o. whose mother apparently declines to parent.
Sister demonstrated highly manipulative behavior by falsely portraying herself as a victim and the OP as a villain. This is most likely a theme with her as this behavior usually does not manifest out of nowhere. Bad behavior such as this needs to immediately be called out and addressed.
Family members sticking up for her are enablers and should be called out as such. When they support her lies, manipulation and lack of accountability, this rewards the behavior and encourages more of it.
Nobody should shame or guilt OP for planning a party based around their likes and interests. It is their own party after all, and it is a milestone event. It is perfectly acceptable to plan a party for yourself and the people you enjoy spending time with. More people need to accept this may not always include their children. Most reasonable people entering parenting realize and accept this.
OP's not the a-hole for posting her rebuttal, but this family feud is far from over.