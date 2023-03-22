Mom gets called out for refusing to wait for toddler to finish cleaning toys at daycare.

It's easier to squeeze blood out of a rock than to get a toddler to move out of the door in a timely fashion.

Anyone who has spent any reasonable amount of time around kids knows that toddlers are the antithesis of timely, and it takes a great deal of patience and urgency to corral them to any location in a punctual manner.

This said, pick up time from daycare can be a whole mess, especially if you have another obligation to rush to.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for taking her daughter from daycare before she could clean up her toys.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my child’s daycare teacher that my child won’t finish cleaning up?