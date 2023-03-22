Someecards Logo
Mom gets called out for refusing to wait for toddler to finish cleaning toys at daycare.

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 22, 2023 | 2:00 PM
It's easier to squeeze blood out of a rock than to get a toddler to move out of the door in a timely fashion.

Anyone who has spent any reasonable amount of time around kids knows that toddlers are the antithesis of timely, and it takes a great deal of patience and urgency to corral them to any location in a punctual manner.

This said, pick up time from daycare can be a whole mess, especially if you have another obligation to rush to.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for taking her daughter from daycare before she could clean up her toys.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my child’s daycare teacher that my child won’t finish cleaning up?

My 2-year-old daughter has been in a home daycare for a few months now. The teacher, Sasha, is very nice. I am normally all for my daughter cleaning her own messes. However, I find when I arrive, Sasha expects my daughter to finish cleaning up whatever she was playing with.

Sources: Reddit
