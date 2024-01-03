Mom gives daughter's passport to her landlord to get revenge. AITA?

She said she cannot help despite having so much and claims she needs money for a new rent deposit when she moves and says she has loans. Yet I know she travels a lot and posts pictures but she claims it is for work.

I tried to plead with landlord to no avail but he said if I give him my daughter's England passport and make sure it is not reported lost before 2 weeks he would not ask the money and give me 5 months off rent.

This agreement would help me a lot so I agreed and secretly gave it to him. I didn't tell my daughter until 1 week when my landlord said is ok and said to say it is lost and not stolen.