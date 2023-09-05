Mom gives 19 year old son's bedroom to foster child. AITA?

My other adult son also contacted me about the situation to essentially tell me it was a bad idea and that his brother is really upset and just because he's been away for college a year doesn't mean he is ready to lose his spot in the house.

Last year we didn't need the extra space, so his room stayed empty when he was at college. This year it makes no sense to leave a bedroom empty and to make 2 girls 5 years apart in age share a room.

He is still welcome home whenever and if things change (eg he drops out) we can rearrange things again. Losing his room is temporary as we don't normally have so many foster kids.