Dad wages food war against picky eating kids, they change their tune. UPDATED

If you think Gordon Ramsay is a tough critic, you've never had to cook for children.

It is a losing battle that every parent must face at one point or another. One dad shared his solution with Reddit and then let us know the ultimate outcome. At the end of the day, every cook wants to hear, 'Yes, chef. Thank you chef.'

'I just retired from cooking: Night One'

BabyHooey

(Four kids, 10-16.)

I used to love cooking, and I'm good at it (according to objective others, not just myself).

My kids have become so picky that there are literally no meals left that I can make without someone complaining. Spaghetti? I make my sauce with Italian sausage and one kid has decided she hates fennel.