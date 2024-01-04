Mom grounds teenage son after eavesdropping on his conversation about women. AITA?

When this mom eavesdrops on son and then grounds him, she asks Reddit:

"AITAH for grounding my son for talking about women?"​​​​​​

I overheard my 17 year old son talking with a friend on the phone. He was saying how he loves sleeping with “ugly chicks” because they are “easy” and “desperate”.

After he finished his conversation, I busted his door wide open and lectured him for the 10 minutes straight.

He is also grounded for a week. I can’t believe how disrespectful he is towards women. Women are not sexual objects and he was treating those girls like sexual objects.

Also, I wasn’t intentionally spying on him. The convo was loud and the walls are thin. AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

maripostsa writes: