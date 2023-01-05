Mom helps pay for one son's wedding, but not other's; 'not paying if I don't approve.'

AITA for paying for my son's wedding?

My son is getting married to a wonderful woman. We loved her since the first day we met her. She was very nice and polite and very good with my granddaughter. My granddaughter is 15 and she never got along with my son's partners so it's nice to see the amazing relationship between her and her future stepmom

We were all talking and wedding came up. We asked them what they are planning to do and they told us they can't afford their dream wedding and their dream honeymoon so they are trying to decide which one to choose. I offered that they could do both and I'll pay half the price