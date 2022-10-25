Couple furious with woman who held fundraiser for daughter they kicked out.

When this mom is concerned for her daughter's friend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for hosting an fundraiser bluntly saying that it was for a teenager whose parents left her homeless? Her parents are furious."

mommabear543 writes:

My youngest daughter is a senior in high school. One of her best friends, Lily, just turned 18 as the school year was starting, and her parents kicked her out of the house that same day.

My daughter told me she was sleeping on different friends couches and talking about dropping out to work a job. So my family took her in so she could finish school. I just can't imagine a parent kicking their kid out like that.