Mom tells husband to let nanny take lead during bedtime, he says 'you're replacing me.'

Being able to hire and find a nanny who truly loves and understands your kids can be a godsend for stressed parents. A great nanny can help maintain a regular routine with the kids, while providing them the emotional stability of another consistent caretaker.

However, the emotional logistics can get tricky since nannies work in the home, and often aren't afforded the same clear boundaries as other workplaces. Given the personal relationships, it can be awkward for nannies to advocate for themselves, and even more awkward when parents don't respect the position they're in. Or worse yet, if the parents can't agree and take a united front.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for telling her husband to give the nanny full reigns at bedtime.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my husband the nanny is in charge?