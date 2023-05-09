Mom tells husband to let nanny take lead during bedtime, he says 'you're replacing me.'

Being able to hire and find a nanny who truly loves and understands your kids can be a godsend for stressed parents. A great nanny can help maintain a regular routine with the kids, while providing them the emotional stability of another consistent caretaker.
However, the emotional logistics can get tricky since nannies work in the home, and often aren't afforded the same clear boundaries as other workplaces. Given the personal relationships, it can be awkward for nannies to advocate for themselves, and even more awkward when parents don't respect the position they're in. Or worse yet, if the parents can't agree and take a united front.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my husband the nanny is in charge?
I want to preface this by saying that I am aware this is a very privileged issue but I’m trying to get some perspective on my opinion. My husband and I have 3 kids that are 10 months, 3 years, and 6 years old. My husband has a high profile job and it means he’s gone often. I work a regular 9-5. We originally used daycare for our oldest but my middle was born right when the pandemic began, so we hired a nanny.