Mom vetoes every request 'selfish' daughter has for her bday; called a 'crappy mom'.

'AITA for not being able to give my daughter the birthday that she wants?'

RoadTrip6 writes:

My daughter is turning 15 in a few days. Money is a bit tight, so I told her we can't afford a birthday party this year. Instead we can buy a cake, a gift, and go out for dinner. She threw a tantrum over not getting a birthday party but finally got over it.

She told me she wants a peanut butter chocolate cake, a tablet and wants to go to an Indian restaurant.

I told her she is being unreasonable, she knows her brother is allergic to peanut butter. I even offered to buy her a cupcake, but she insisted on having a cake so I said fine, you are getting a chocolate cake then.