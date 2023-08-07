Mom insists that adopted son split his trust fund with her bio daughter. AITA?

When this woman feels like she knows what's best for her son's trustfund, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for thinking my son should split his trustfund with his sister?'

I 46 married my husband when I was 25 and he was 28. He had a 4 year old son Blake. And I had a 3 year daugther Tara. Tara's father has never been in her life and Saxton mother had past away 3 year before from cancer.

2 years into our marriage my husband and decided I should adopt Blake and he Tara. As at this point I was the only mother he knew. And my husband was the only father Tara knew.

The only issue was that husband parents didn't like me and refuse to address Tara as a grandkid. Which has caused issue because my in laws came from family money and would always buy Blake extravagant exspensive gift growing up.