Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom asks if she's wrong to tell other stay at home moms that they're jealous of her.

Mom asks if she's wrong to tell other stay at home moms that they're jealous of her.

Maggie Lalley
Oct 3, 2022 | 5:15 PM
ADVERTISING

When this mom feels judged by the other stay home moms, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling a bunch of SAHM that they're jealous?"

I'm a stay-at-home mom to a non-verbal autistic 5 years old. Although he's autistic, he's capable for doing stuff like cleaning, dressing himself, going to the potty alone, etc... Anyways I'm 31 and it's hard making friends with kids these days.

I decided to join the local moms group and befriended a bunch of stay-at-home moms. We decided to meet up and have a play date with our kids. So while our kids played, we talked about our day-to-day duties.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content