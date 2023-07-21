Mom lashes out at husband on the spectrum, 'your parenting joke wasn't funny.' AITA?

When this wife is fed up with her husband's sense of humor, she asks Reddit:
Yesterday we found out that my 1 year old is teething like 6 to 8 teeth at same time. Last night my son had a bad case of diarrhea. It hadn't been on him more than maybe 5 minutes, but it has caused a really bad diaper rash. Like screaming anytime something comes in contact with it.
I was up most of the night worrying about when he'll wake up screaming. I finally got to sleep at about 4. My husband was on the computer a good part of the evening and went to sleep at 12. I got up at 6 when my son woke up. My husband woke up at 7:30 to get ready for work.
While in the kitchen prepping my son's breakfast he came up saying he was thinking about taking part of the day off. Me being half awake said that that would be amazing and would give me a break for a bit. He let out a little laugh and said he wanted to play some games.
I looked at him with a death glare. He then chuckled and said he was just joking. I told him he was a piece of sh&^ for making that 'joke'. I'm still only half awake but I keep thinking about it and I get so pi$$ed I hear my blood rushing and get dizzy.
So aita for taking the joke too seriously? My husband has Asperger's but I've talked to him a lot of times before that he needs to be more active with our son. This isn't new behavior for him. He puts the baby off on me all the time. I get that he works and I'm a stay at home mother.
I never really get a break. Not just because of my son but also because we live with his grandmother. I am constantly screamed at by her. When she saw my son's diaper rash she waited till my husband was gone and started screaming that I was a neglectful mother. AITA? Do I need to calm down?
cakeeatingrabbit8 writes:
NTA. By why was he on the computer and not taking care of the baby until 12? You could've had hours of sleep.
difficultfig65 writes:
I am so tired of people using the spectrum to allow bad behaviour. Yes, Aspergers will absolutely make it more difficult for your husband to do certain things or pick up on cues, but he was 10000% just being an AH for staying on the computer instead of helping you.
His grandmother is only reinforcing his crappy behaviour, and it will probably only get worse if you don’t step in and talk to him or her or both.
themanwithquestions writes:
I was going to go N A H, as it seemed like a little joke, one I would have even done, yet, after reading your comments, it seems that your husband isnt taking care of the baby or you.
Your husband better start acting like a father as well as a partner, give a bath without looking at his phone, take care of diapers, be up all night but not playing videogames. taking care of his baby as he should do.
Op, you are NTA, but talk with your husband because he is being a huge A for not doing something that he should do without a doubt, truly, and sorry to say it, but I hate him, because if I had a child, I would be all over it, taking turns with my future wife in making sure that is okay and not overworking not of us.