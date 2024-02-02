Mom to 3 month old lashes out at SIL over her stance on breastfeeding; SIL says, 'I'm ADVOCATING for your son.' UPDATED.

She was prepared to keep going on but I'd had enough and I told her to shut up about breastfeeding. I told her she was speaking the the wrong audience and was not going to be able to fix my lack of supply and to learn to accept that instead of trying to shame me for not torturing myself just so I could try.

I told her to be thankful she found it easy and had no trouble and accept not everyone is the same as her.

She was pissed at me for talking to her so harshly but people were on my side. Only since then she reached out and told me she was trying to be supportive and my lack of emotion about it made it seem like I never really cared and the fact is she doesn't know why.