Mom laughs at teacher for giving son detention for being startled, 'this is dumb.'

There are times when you simply must laugh, even if it gets you into trouble.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for laughing at the reason her son was given detention. She wrote:

"AITA for laughing at the reason my son was given detention and not agreeing to it?"

I realize this title sounds entitled as all hell but I ask that you please don't skim read. If the consensus is that I'm an AH and I'm truly as entitled as the title sounds I'll call and apologize. I (36F) have a son (11M) In 6th grade we'll call "Preston" which a teacher we'll call "Susan"(50+F?).