Mom want's to know if she'd be wrong to hire lawyer to go after her son.

A mom reached out to our AITA Facebook Group to get some honest advice, and boy did she get advice. In this short post she asked a simple question that presents a tough set of ethics. Do you do the right thing, even if it hurts a blood relative? Here's this woman's story.

My son is 26 and has a son by his ex girlfriend. He doesn’t pay any support and doesn’t make an effort to see his son or talk to him, but he wants his ex girlfriend to have the baby available for his infrequent visits.

She’s in school and doesn’t have any money to get a lawyer to set up any visitation or child support. My son does get disability every month and it includes money for having a child. He works infrequently.