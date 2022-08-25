Mom asks if she was wrong to leave daughter at sleepover to teach her a lesson.

Over on Reddit a woman asked if she was wrong to make her daughter stay at a sleepover to teach her a lesson. She got a lot of flack for this one, and then responded.
My daughter is 10. I'm also mom to 7 and 4 year old boys. My daughter got invited to her friend's sleepover party. This was the first time she's ever slept over at someone else's home by herself. I made sure she had everything needed before dropping her off at 6 pm and promised to pick her up at 9 am the next morning.
At around 10, she called me crying that she wanted to be picked up. She was feeling left out and barely knew anyone since her friend is in another class. That she was being excluded from their conversations.
We were able to pick her up, her friend's house is about 10 minutes away from ours. But I was watching a movie with my husband and it was rare quality time we got together. I knew she was well taken care of there so I told her no and I will pick her up in the morning.