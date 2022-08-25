Mom asks if she was wrong to leave daughter at sleepover to teach her a lesson.

Over on Reddit a woman asked if she was wrong to make her daughter stay at a sleepover to teach her a lesson. She got a lot of flack for this one, and then responded.

"AITA for not picking my daughter up from a sleepover?"

My daughter is 10. I'm also mom to 7 and 4 year old boys. My daughter got invited to her friend's sleepover party. This was the first time she's ever slept over at someone else's home by herself. I made sure she had everything needed before dropping her off at 6 pm and promised to pick her up at 9 am the next morning.

At around 10, she called me crying that she wanted to be picked up. She was feeling left out and barely knew anyone since her friend is in another class. That she was being excluded from their conversations.