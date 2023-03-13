Mom leaves husband alone with kids for two days to prove she doesn't have it 'easy.'

Sometimes, the only way to get through to someone is to give them a taste of their own medicine. If your partner is constantly undermining your parenting and domestic work, then it might be time to toss them the reigns and let them see just how much work you actually do.

Of course, most people don't like to be called out for hypocrisy. And giving a partner a taste of their own medicine can backfire if they're not emotionally mature.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for taking off for a night after her husband claimed she has it easy working from home and watching the kids.

She wrote:

AITA for leaving my husband alone with the kids for two days?