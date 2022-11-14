Mom asks if she was wrong to let herself into daughter's condo that she owns.

Being a mom and a landlord is not an entirely unique situation, but most of us haven't been in this position. If you're lucky enough to have an extra house or apartment that you can share with your children, it's such a great gift. But what happens when you walk the line between landlord and parent? What happens if you cross that line?
I am a mother to a 20-year-old daughter. She is a junior in college and attends school in the same city that we live. My daughter and two of her friends live in a condominium that I own. Her friends pay below-market rent while my daughter does not.
The condo was inherited from my parents and it was their intent that I would pass ownership of it to my daughter when she is mature enough to own her own place. My daughter, husband, and I are in agreement that she will take over ownership of the condo when she is out of school and financially independent.