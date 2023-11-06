Mom lets 16 yo daughter drink glass of wine, dad freaks out; 'HOW DARE YOU.' AITA?

When this mom is at odds with her husband after letting their teenage daughter drink alcohol, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for letting my 16 year old daughter drink a glass of wine?"

Last night, I (F46) had a glass of wine while watching a movie with my daughter (F16), and she asked me if she could try some.

Normally, I'm strict with my children when it comes to alcoholic beverages, but I didn't think a little wine would hurt, so I poured her a glass. I told her that this would be a once-in-a-blue-moon exception.

My husband (M48), on the other hand, was not okay with this. When he came into the living room and saw her with the wine in her hand, he lost his mind. His family actually does have a tragic past with alcohol. When he was 7 years old, his father ODed on Christmas Eve night.