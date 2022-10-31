Mom tells toddler to pee on tree, fellow hiker says it's inappropriate, was she wrong?

When this mother questions her parenting, she asks Reddit:

"AITA because my son peed on a tree?"

Yesterday I took my kids "hiking" on a nature trail/dog walking path. I was carrying the 2yo and my four year old son was walking.

My 4yo son told me he had to pee, so I told him to pee into the woods. I didn't tell him to actually walk into the woods out of view, because that's dangerous.

He was peeing on a tree when a lady rounded a corner with her dog. She started yelling at me to "get my kid!" I told her he just needed to pee. She told me that was completely inappropriate. I pointed to her dog and made a "really" face. She said that's different.