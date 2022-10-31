Mom tells toddler to pee on tree, fellow hiker says it's inappropriate, was she wrong?

When this mother questions her parenting, she asks Reddit:
Yesterday I took my kids "hiking" on a nature trail/dog walking path. I was carrying the 2yo and my four year old son was walking.
My 4yo son told me he had to pee, so I told him to pee into the woods. I didn't tell him to actually walk into the woods out of view, because that's dangerous.
He was peeing on a tree when a lady rounded a corner with her dog. She started yelling at me to "get my kid!" I told her he just needed to pee. She told me that was completely inappropriate. I pointed to her dog and made a "really" face. She said that's different.
It is different, but not that much. There's no bathrooms out here. Going off the trail is dangerous, especially with the two little kids. She was really mad, so I just took my son's hand (he was done) and pulled him away, ignoring her.