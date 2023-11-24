Mom lets daughter 'sneak out,' doesn't tell husband, he's mad at open window. UPDATED 4X.

The hardest part of co-parenting is agreeing on what you'll allow your kid to do, particularly as they get older.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for letting her daughter "sneak out" as a treat. She wrote:

"AITA I let my 17-year-old daughter sneak out?"

My daughter turns 18 in a couple of months. She came to me and asked if she could have the experience of sneaking out. She told me who she would be with, what she would be doing and when. I said yes. I did not tell my husband, her stepdad. Well, she didn’t put her screen back on the window.