Mom livid when MIL calls CPS and cops; tells hubby, 'cut ties with her, I was only babyproofing.' AITA?

"AITAH /WIBTAH if my husband cuts ties his family over them calling cps and the cops?"

Me f(21) and my m (23) husband have a son (7 months) our house gets messy not gonna lie yes we have trash (like pizza box on the counter or a takeout bag occasionally and our counters get full with mail or whatever.

But we always do our best to clean the place up and make sure its safe for our son, a few days ago i decided it was time to deep clean and baby proof everything.

So to babyproof I absolutely destroyed the house i had stuff from the bathroom in the living room, trash/unsafe items in a huge box to throw out and clothes scattered into piles (get rid of, keep, and dirty) i ran out of trashbags so i asked my husband's mom.