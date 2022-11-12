Mom asks if she was wrong to lock kids out of bedroom and refuse to look after them.

I (27F) have three children (8M, 6M, 3F)

My partner and I both work, but since my hours are more flexible I’ve picked up most of the childcare such as dropping the children off at school/childminder, picking them up, taking them park, doing homework etc as well as 50% housework so meals, ironing etc.

My partner will help, after a little nagging as well as usually taking the children out to the park at the weekend.

Last week I didn’t feel good, but come Saturday and I felt awful dizzy, headaches, hot flashes etc and was just so tired so I asked my partner to care for the children that day.