Mom questions if she should have put 'lying' daughter in therapy for OCD years ago.

When this mom doesn't know if she was a bad parent, she asks Reddit:

"AITA: my daughter complained behind my back to my son that I “refused” to take her to therapy for 2 years?"

My (f57) son (m28) recently approached me upset about something his sister (f30) told him about the past that she is apparently still resentful of (although she has never spoken to me about it).

My daughter has always been anxious and from a young age (5ish) did a lot of weird rituals to make herself feel better. These rituals often required my husband and I to participate and we generally went along with it to make her happy.

In middle school she stopped this habit but developed a new one where she would lie frequently to me and my husband.