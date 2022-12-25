Mom makes 10 yo use booster seat; daughter says, 'You're treating me like a baby.'

I (31 F) and my husband (33 M) have two wonderful kids, a son (14 M) and a daughter (10F, 11 in march). I am a firm believer in car seat safety and doing what is best to keep my kids safe. My daughter still rides in a high back booster seat, she is 4,3 63 lbs and 10 years old. She has recently started expressing disapproval of it.
A couple weeks ago we were on our way to school and I noticed she had climbed out of her booster seat. I told her to get back in it and she said she was never sitting in it again. I told her that she needed to sit in it because she was too short to ride safely with just the seatbelt.
She got upset and started yelling at me saying I'm "being a jerk" and " treating her like a baby" that she is " too old for a stupid booster seat". After a minute my husband came out and asked what was going on, she told him I was being a jerk and treating her like a baby. He told her not to talk to me that way and that she needed to sit in her booster seat to keep her safe.