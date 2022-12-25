Mom makes 10 yo use booster seat; daughter says, 'You're treating me like a baby.'

AITA for still having my 10 (almost 11) year old daughter in a booster seat?

I (31 F) and my husband (33 M) have two wonderful kids, a son (14 M) and a daughter (10F, 11 in march). I am a firm believer in car seat safety and doing what is best to keep my kids safe. My daughter still rides in a high back booster seat, she is 4,3 63 lbs and 10 years old. She has recently started expressing disapproval of it.

A couple weeks ago we were on our way to school and I noticed she had climbed out of her booster seat. I told her to get back in it and she said she was never sitting in it again. I told her that she needed to sit in it because she was too short to ride safely with just the seatbelt.