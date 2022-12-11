Mom asks if she's wrong to make 16yo daughter uphold deal she made at 12.

"AITA for asking my daughter to uphold her end of the deal?"

Honestly, I don’t even feel that this situation needs to be on Reddit but my daughter, husband and many of my family members are calling me an asshole and I’m really not sure anymore.

For context, four years ago, when my daughter was 12, she desperately wanted a pool. She said that all of her friends had pools and she was the only one who didn’t have one, plus she loved swimming. She insisted that she would use it daily in the summer.