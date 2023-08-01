Mom makes daughter go to school after cat dies. Says, 'Sorry, this is the real world.'

When this mom is questioning her own parenting, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for making my daughter still go to (summer) school after her cat passed away?'

My daughter (17f) had to take summer school as she fell behind due to contracting 'long covid' (she's better now) but has to catch up on her credts. Her/Our cat passed away (cardiomyopathy) on sunday.

She was grief stricken we all were. She wanted the day off from school but my husband and i decided she should still go because shes almost an adult, and in the real world barring serious illnesses you still have to go work (in her case school) even when life gets hard.

We too are grief stricken but are still going to work. We are trying to prepare her for the real world. AITA?

Let's see what readers thought about this parenting move. They were definitely torn.

