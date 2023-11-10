Mom texts MIL about not asking toddler for hugs, MIL claims texting that is 'cowardly.' AITA?

Telling someone they're not treating your kid right can bring up some big feelings, especially if the behavior you're correcting is unintentional.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for texting her future MIL about asking her son for hugs. She wrote:

"AITA for asking future MIL not to tell my toddler they make her sad?"

My (28F) oldest son is 3-years-old, my fiancé’s (32M) Mom came over few weeks ago and when leaving, asked my 3-year-old for a hug. He initially said “no” and walked away. Came back unprompted and hugged her. She said, “oh good bc I was going to be sad.” With my fiancé’s, aunt’s and best friend’s edits, I sent her this: