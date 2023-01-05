Mom moves son to apartment so dad can't control him; he calls her 'unhinged.'

AITA for moving my son into a rental apartment after finding out that his dad's been cancelling his job applications?

My son "Aiden" (23) moved back in with us upon graduating college as my husband wanted. My husband's original plan was to have Aiden live with us for free, but stay home and help with his disabled younger brother (16).

Aiden started complaining about needing money and wanted to find a job. My husband was against this and even offered to double his allowance, but Aiden was growing tired of staying at home.

So he began looking for jobs here and there for over a year but non of his job applications came through. He'd just apply and they never get back to him. We were confused by this til recently, I found out that my husband was behind all the job applications being cancelled.