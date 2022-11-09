Woman tells mom not to kiss her newborn on lips, mom says she's overreacting.

When this woman is frustrated, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my mom not to kiss my newborn?'

I (24F) just had a baby and I have a rule about not kissing my baby, which really isn’t a hard rule to follow and it’s for his safety. in the past I’ve told my mom not to kiss my baby because she would often get way too close to his face and he already had a bit of a rash so I told her to back up.

Fast forward to yesterday and she kissed my baby directly on the lips , like full on lips to lips ( I cringe just typing this ) .