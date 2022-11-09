Woman tells mom not to kiss her newborn on lips, mom says she's overreacting.

When this woman is frustrated, she asks Reddit:
I (24F) just had a baby and I have a rule about not kissing my baby, which really isn’t a hard rule to follow and it’s for his safety. in the past I’ve told my mom not to kiss my baby because she would often get way too close to his face and he already had a bit of a rash so I told her to back up.
Fast forward to yesterday and she kissed my baby directly on the lips , like full on lips to lips ( I cringe just typing this ) .
When she did this I clicked out and yelled at her not to kiss my baby in the face she said she didn’t kiss him on this face just on his lips. I said it’s the same thing and on the lips is even worse I don’t want him to get sick .