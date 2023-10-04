Mom and newborn move into RV after MIL and husband try to 'give it away.' AITA?

We are in no contact with Jamie following her running her mouth about us to the rest of the family because I refused to watch her dog for free anymore because I was heavily pregnant and her dog is a big, untrained nuisance. We haven't spoken to Jamie in at least 3 months.

We went 100% no contact when we found out that she was heavily trashing our names. So why MIL would give our stuff to Jamie baffles me on many levels. Therefore, when MIL came here and said "I told Jamie she could have your RV because she needs to get out of her house.

We already have renovation plans for the camper." I was pissed. I asked her why she would give away shit that isn't hers and why she would think this was acceptable. She pulled the "family helps family" and "pay it forward" talk.