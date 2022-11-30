Mom of biracial kid asks if her reaction to be called a 'nanny' was wrong.

"AITA for acting like I didn’t know my son was Asian?"

Title sounds a little weird, but I didn’t really know how else to phrase this.

I (22f) have a 1yo son called Rue with my bf Sean (23m). I’m North African and Sean is Asian. Our son happens to look like a carbon copy of him. We joke that my genes weren’t used at all in the creation of this baby lol, so I’m aware that he doesn’t look like he’s mine.

I was at the grocery store picking up a few things when this woman came up and started a conversation with me. She was asking about Rue, how old he was, his name, things like that. Then she asked how long I’d been nannying for his parents.