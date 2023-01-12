Mom of triplets leaves crying babies alone; father freaks out; calls her 'horrible mom.'

AITA for leaving my babies inside by themselves

I (20) am a mother of triplets whom are only 2 months old. I never expected ever in my life that I'd be a mother to triplets so when I first became pregnant it was definitely the last thing in my mind.

I'm home with my babies all day long and had to even transfer my education to online.

Sometimes I just need some fresh air especially when I can't get them to stop crying and I find myself getting super frustrated to the point of tears, it's honestly soo hard and the dad isn't here to help as he's ether at work or at school.