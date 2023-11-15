Mom offended daughter said not to come for birth of grandchild, 'you abandoned me.' AITA?

Becoming a grandparent can be a really exciting and healing time for a parent. But it can also bring up old wounds in their adult child, which sometimes leads to big confrontations.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for getting upset that her daughter doesn't want her to visit for her grandchild's birth. She wrote:

"AITA for getting upset I can’t visit when my grandchild is born?"

I am in my late 50s (female) and have two kids. My oldest daughter is going to give birth to her second child next month. Their father and I divorced about 18 years ago. I was a super young bride and did my best to raise my kids but my husband was 12 years older than me and was an alcoholic.