Mom asks if she's wrong to tell 'mean' teenager that she'll pay for her plastic surgery.

"AITA for jokingly telling our daughter that we’ll pay for her plastic surgery?"

My daughter Hazel (15f) has been going through a phase. I am not one bit conventionally attractive to say the least, and Hazel is mad at me for giving birth to her and giving her ‘bad genetics.’

Everything bad that happens to her she will blame on me. She tells me that I should have never had kids since I ‘knew’ they would look ugly and monstrous.