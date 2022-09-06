Mom asks if she's wrong to provide more for daughter than step-siblings get.

In a post on Reddit a woman asks if she's wrong for fighting with her ex over how they're going to raise their daughter. Here's her story...

I (36F) have a daughter Sadie (12) with my ex-husband John (39). We got divorced 5 years ago and I have primary custody while he sees her two weekends a month. Last year, he got married to Amanda who has sole custody of her kids (10 & 8) from a previous marriage.

Amanda is a SAHM (not for any health reasons or so on, she just doesn't want to work) while John works at a 9 to 5. He makes good money to support them, but not enough to live in luxury.