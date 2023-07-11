Mother puts autistic daughter on birth control to try 'help with her emotions.' AITA?

After trying different occupational therapists and plans, both me and her father, her occupational therapist and her pediatrician have decided the best thing for her is to be put on birth control so her cycles can be managed.

We safely have her skip the majority of her cycles during the year, and it has been a blessing for us. It has been 4 months, and not only has she been able to avoid the pain she goes through every month, but her general mood and demeanor has improved as well. Her therapist believes her irregular cycle was causing her a lot of anxiety.