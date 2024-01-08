Mom refuses to buy snacks for daughter's BFF, other mom says 'pay me back for playdates.'

Keeping an itemized list of who spent what doesn't set a great tone for a friendship. But that doesn't stop people from doing it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not buying snacks for her daughter's best friend during a play date. She wrote:

"AITA for not buying snacks for my daughter's best friend at a play date?"

I have an 11-year-old daughter, Ellie. She has a best friend, Sophie, (12). Both of the girls have special needs and are around 6 years old mentally. Sophie's mom called me yesterday, said that they were at an indoor playground, and Sophie wanted to know if Ellie could come and play.