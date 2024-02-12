PPD mom refuses to pick up newborn daughter while she's crying; 'not after what my cousin did.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

When this mom is struggling to take care of her newborn daughter and is disappointed in her husband's behavior after the birth, she asks Reddit:

"Am I wrong for refusing to pick up my newborn daughter while she was crying?"

I just had a baby a few weeks ago. I noticed once while I was holding her in a rocking chair, and I was dead tired, that I almost fell asleep holding her. Ever since then, I have been terrified to fall asleep and accidentally kill her.

So since then, I do not pick her up at all if I’m sleepy. Yesterday she was crying. She was hungry, but I have been pumping milk every 3 hours, non stop (at a lactation consultants suggestion), as well as taking care of a newborn, and was super tired. I could barely keep my eyes open.