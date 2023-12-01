Mom refuses to tell sons' homophobic grandparents which is theirs 'biologically.' AITA?

There's nothing quite like being plunged in between a close friend and their parents.

"AITA f or refusing to tell my son’s grandparents which of my children is their grandson?"

I know this sounds absolutely insane, so bear with me. I (38F) have an unusual domestic situation. My best friend for my entire life has been Adam (38M). We’ve known each other since we were babies. Adam is gay. I was the first person he came out to and he was my roommate for a long time after his parents found out and things got ugly.