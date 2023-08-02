Mom refuses to support son's 'stupid parkour dream,' says, 'you'll be homeless.' AITA?

When this dad is annoyed with her son and concerned about her parenting, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for forcing my son to go college instead of letting him follow his “dream”?'

AITA for forcing my son (18m) to go college instead of letting him follow his “dream”? My Son has always been a smart kid achieving a 4.0 GPA and has been accepted to some of the best colleges in the country.

He’s never outright told us (my wife and I) what he wants to do but we’ve always expect him to go into medicine and he always expressed interest so that’s what he applied to do.

Recently he has told us that he never wanted to go to college and that he instead wants to live a simple life where he travels around the world in a camper van exploring different countries and become a professional parkourist (He already performs at a high level).